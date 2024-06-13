Could G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith be a sleeper target for the Chicago Bulls’ No. 11 pick?

Could G League Ignite forward Tyler Smith be a sleeper target for the Chicago Bulls‘ No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft? Currently mocked in the early to mid-twenties in this summer’s draft by most experts, Smith projects as a rotation 3-and-D big man with some upside.

Standing at 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-1 wing span and weighing 224 lbs., the 19-year-old Texan forward has an unpolished game with unproven ball handling skills. But as a solid 36.0 % shot from beyond the arc at the G League level, Smith could pop if he can add to his game, and has a solid floor with his present skill set.

The hosts of the “CHGO Bulls” podcast took a closer look at Smith as a player and his potential fit with the Bulls on a segment of a recent episode of their show.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear their thoughts on such a gamble in the draft for Chicago.

