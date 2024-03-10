Could Friday night lights be coming to Rutgers football?

It appears that Friday night lights could be coming to the Big Ten, with FOX reportedly set to begin rolling out college football games on the first night of the weekend.

The Big Ten, the Big 12 and the Mountain West, all media partners with FOX Sports, are expected to get in on the Friday night rotation.

The decision by FOX to extend their college football programming window to Friday night is certain to only further push conference expansion and re-alignment. More teams will be needed to fill the emerging time slots on Friday as well as create content for the likes of the Big Ten Network and the SEC Network.

As such, Friday’s decision to push into the unconventional Friday timeslot makes the network a go-to outlet for college football fans.

Friday night college football is expected to kick off next year.

“FOX is football, and our new Friday night package will make FOX the leader in America’s game throughout the weekend,” Michael Mulvihill, FOX’s President of Insight and Analytics, said according to FOX Sports. “We’ve built our collegiate business by seizing opportunities in previously underutilized timeslots, first with ‘Big Noon Saturday’ and now on Friday nights. Our goal this fall is to have the No. 1 college football game on both Fridays and Saturdays and the top NFL game on Sundays”

The ambitious move could have ramifications for Rutgers.

Friday night could be a desirable spot to put Rutgers. The atmosphere for night games at Rutgers is well-known and the chance to tie in the nearby skyline in New York City is often a big selling point for networks to choose Rutgers.

Also, that New York City market on a Friday night, where Rutgers would be the only football game on, could be enticing for FOX.

Two years ago, Rutgers hosted (and lost) a Friday night game against Nebraska that aired on FS1. Barstool Sports and Kelsey Grammer attended what was the annual ‘Blackout Game.’

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores a touchdown as Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers football sent out several big offers over the past week to high school recruits.

NCAA Football: Penn State at Rutgers

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Nov 19, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as running back Kyle Monangai (23) blocks Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Curtis Jacobs (23) during the first half at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Northwestern at Rutgers

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Sep 3, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) scores on a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his rushing touchdown during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers v Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fakes a…

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 23: Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fakes a hand off to Kyle Monangai #5 while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Syndication: Asbury Park Press

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle…

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Makari Paige (7) tries to tackle Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) during the first half at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Rutgers football is projected by ESPN FPI to be bowl eligible.

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: Christian Dremel (2nd L) #6 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates Johnny Langan #21 and Kyle Monangai #5 against the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai is the leading rusher in the Big Ten.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) is tackled by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Chance Rucker (25) in front of wide receiver Ian Strong (29) during the second half at SHI Stadium.

Rutgers football had a remarkable fourth quarter comeback to beat Michigan State.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates with quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) after a touchdown run during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) tackles during the first half at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Donnell Brown (19) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates a touchdown during the first quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive lineman Reggie Sutton (70) during the first half of the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter chased by Miami Hurricanes linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) at Yankee Stadium.

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai in action in the Pinstripe Bowl.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium.

Rutgers football running back Kyle Monangai.

NCAA Football: Pinstripe Bowl-Rutgers at Miami

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his…

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his touchdown against Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter with Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) at Yankee Stadium.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Kyle Monangai #5 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights rushes for a second quarter touchdown against Markeith Williams #15 of the Miami Hurricanes during the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City.

New Jersey produces some of the top talent for the NFL, good news for Rutgers football.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl - Miami v Rutgers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis…

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 28: Gavin Wimsatt #2, Kyle Monangai #5 and Carnell Davis #21 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes 31-24 to win the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 28, 2023 in New York City.

