Could Fresno State land more notable USC transfers in the portal?

Former five-star recuit Korey Foreman transferred to the Fresno State Bulldogs earlier this week, but that might not be the only USC player who moves to the Valley and plays for Jeff Tedford.

Foreman, out of Corona Centennial High School, was ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the country during his cycle. The industry-generated 247 Composite rated him as a five-star prospect and the 12th-best player in the history of the composite.

In 2021, he played in 11 games as a true freshman, totaling 11 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

Foreman appeared in 12 games in 2022, but he posted only 13 tackles, one TFL, and an interception.

This past season in 2023, he appeared in the first three games, made one tackle, and then opted to save the year as a redshirt.

The question has to be asked: Could Foreman bring more of his Trojan teammates with him to play for Jeff Tedford?

Former Arizona and USC junior wide receiver Dorian Singer and junior offensive lineman Andres Dewerk are also Fresno State targets in 2024 as well. Keep an eye on them.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire