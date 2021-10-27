Could free-agent SS Corey Seager end up with Yankees?

Corey Seager throws to second base in all blue Dodgers uniform

Good news for Yankees fans who are hoping for a new shortstop next season, as ESPN's Jeff Passan seems to think Corey Seager is heading to the Bronx.

A guest on The Michael Kay Show, Passan was asked for his thoughts on who will be the starting shortstop for the Yankees in 2022 with so many “shiny objects” available on the free agent market.

“Uhh, Corey Seager,” said the MLB Insider as if he was a contestant on an episode of Family Feud.

Whether Passan was blowing smoke, giving out a hot take or simply just speculating remains to be seen, but it’s obviously no secret that the Yankees are in desperate need of a shortstop.

Luckily for them, this offseason’s crop of free agent shortstops gives them a bevy of options. But, no matter who they go after, it won’t come cheap.

Seager, for example, who is 27 years old and arguably the best hitting shortstop out of the free agent bunch which includes players like Carlos Correa, Marcus Semien, Trevor Story and Javier Baez, could land a deal anywhere from six-to-eight years and upwards of $250-300 million.



The former NL Rookie of the Year, two-time All-Star and World Series Champion has a career .297 batting average with 104 home runs, 364 RBI and a .870 OPS.

However, an argument could be made that his defense isn’t always there and for a team who just watched Gleyber Torres struggle mightily defensively all season until ultimately getting moved to second base, perhaps the Yankees will elect to value defense at that position more than offense.

Whoever the Yankees sign will likely man the position for years to come, so they better choose wisely.