Could former USC Trojan Jay Toia move to Texas in the transfer portal?

UCLA Bruins defensive tackle Jay Toia entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday evening, he announced on social media on Thursday. He could become a target for the USC Trojans (again). He could also be in play for the Texas Longhorns,who are in the market for a defensive tackle.

“As I prepare to graduate from UCLA… After speaking with my parents and family, I decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal last night,” said Toia via X.

A Simi Valley (California) product from Grace Brethren High School, Toia initially signed with USC as a member of the 2021 recruiting class. He spent that spring semester with the Trojans before entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“The 2020 pandemic was tragic to so many that lost so much,” Toia wrote on Instagram announcing his transfer. “For me and especially my parents, we felt forced to make a major decision signing with USC based on limited information because of COVID-19 restrictions. We were not able to take any official or unofficial visits to any of the other schools on our short list such as Michigan, Utah, UCLA, Miami among others.”

Over the last two seasons, the Tonga native started 24 combined games, recording 30 tackles with three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble in 2022. Toia collected 28 tackles with four tackles for loss and one sack in 2023.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire