Could former Trojan Jaxson Dart be top-3 QB in 2024 NFL draft class?

The 2024 NFL draft should elevate USC’s Caleb Williams to the No. 1 overall pick. Since we know who QB1 and QB2 will be in next year’s draft (Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye), the next big discussion point in the draft is the attempt to identify the next “QB riser” behind the consensus top two.

In recent years we have seen Anthony Richardson, Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and perhaps most notably Joe Burrow rise up the ranks with incredible final seasons on campus.

Who could join them this year? Enter former USC Trojan and current Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart as one option.

Michael Pratt at Tulane, Quinn Ewers at Texas, Michael Penix at Washington, and Bo Nix at Oregon are all viable options, but Jaxson Dart is a name to remember as the third-best quarterback on the board.

His time at USC was short-lived. Dart played portions of one season at USC in 2021 and made three starts. The coaching hire of Lincoln Riley and the looming arrival of Caleb Williams prompted a transfer for 2022. Dart left to link up with former USC head coach Lane Kiffin in Oxford with the Rebels.

Dart completed 226 of 362 passes at Ole Miss for 2,974 yards and 20 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 143.6. He also rushed 128 times for 614 yards and another score last season but hopes to improve. Dart and Ole Miss struggled with four losses down the stretch last season.

At the Manning Passing Academy, former Rebel quarterback Eli Manning said he thought Jaxson Dart “did a great job” in 2022, that he’s “rooting for him” and looking forward to how he can grow in the season to come.

“He’s getting better each game, had some big games, had some tough games and you learn from it. That’s part of playing college football,” Manning said. “He hasn’t played a ton of football, so we’re gonna go through his experiences. Seems like he had a great spring camp and really kind of elevated his play. So excited for him.”

I am intrigued by the potential of this 2024 quarterback class with the top signal-callers mentioned above, along with Joe Milton, Riley Leonard, Spencer Rattler, and Tyler Shough. This class has tons to offer and is an upgrade from the 2023 class.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire