Could former All-Pro CB Patrick Peterson be a fit for the Raiders?

It’s no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders need to upgrade their secondary this offseason. While the team has two young outside cornerbacks in Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette, they really need a veteran in the unit. It’s why so many believe Richard Sherman could be the perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s defense.

But Sherman isn’t the only veteran cornerback that would make sense for the Raiders in free agency. Another potential option is Patrick Peterson, whose contract will expire next month. Peterson is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, but his play has dropped off some in the past few years.

Still, he would be a valuable addition to the Raiders and was named a perfect fit by the team by ESPN. Here are their thoughts on the potential pairing this offseason and why he would be an excellent fit in Las Vegas:

“The Raiders need leadership in the secondary in the worst way. Peterson turns 31 in July and has made $94 million, so maybe team fit and contention will be most important to him. Also watch for Tampa, where Peterson’s former coaches Bruce Arians and Todd Bowles are coming off a Super Bowl appearance.”

Bringing in Peterson on a one or two-year deal would allow the Raiders to finally have quality depth at the cornerback position. Plus, it would allow them to slowly bring along Arnette, who struggled mightily last season.

With the Raiders needing to get better in the secondary, don’t be surprised if they chase a high-profile veteran like Peterson or Sherman next month. Either player would be a valuable addition to a cornerback room that needs a lot of help.