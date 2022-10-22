Could former Oklahoma 4-star edge rusher transfer to USC in 2023?

Oklahoma linebacker Joseph Weté has entered the transfer portal. USC could be a top landing spot for the former Sooner with ties to the USC football program.

A former four-star recruit and a high school and college teammate of USC Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams, 247Sports considered Weté the top 2019 player to come out of the Washington D.C. area. He was also considered a top 200 high school recruit in the nation, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.

Weté had offers from Duke, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, N.C. State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Rutgers, USC, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin before committing to the Sooners. It will be interesting to see which, if any, of those relationships he can rekindle now that he’s a “free agent.”

Per @chris_hummer, former #Sooners LB Joseph Wete is back in the transfer portal after being removed in September. Now listed as a grad transfer. @247SportsPortal — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 19, 2022

Some of the notable players Lincoln Riley acquired in the portal include Caleb Williams, wide receiver Mario Williams, and Latrell McCutchin, whom he brought with him from Oklahoma.

