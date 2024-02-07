Could former NFL coach Mike Vrabel play a role with the Wisconsin Badgers?

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel works with his team during a joint practice with the Minnesota Vikings in Eagan, Minn., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Wisconsin Badgers football coach Luke Fickell had some interesting comments on the Wilde and Tausch radio show Wednesday when the name of veteran NFL coach Mike Vrabel came up.

Vrabel, who was fired by the Tennessee Titans after the 2023 season, had been head coach there since 2018 and previously served as Houston Texans defensive coordinator. Though he seemed to be a logical fit for another NFL job, he wasn't among the hires during the offseason coaching carousel.

"I'm not sure exactly if this was his choice or what the future looks like, but I know that we're going to have a visitor here that's going to spend a little bit of time, hopefully, around us, starting in the spring and things like that, see how deep we can get involved with my buddy and getting him around here," Fickell said to Wilde and Tausch, a show hosted by longtime journalist Jason Wilde and former Badgers offensive lineman (and current football radio commentator) Mark Tauscher.

Whether that means Vrabel will take an official role with Wisconsin or simply stop by to offer consultation and support remains to be seen. The Badgers have had some coaching turnover this offseason but filled the three vacancies that were created.

Vrabel and Fickell are longtime friends, having been roommates and teammates at Ohio State and coaching together on the Ohio State staff from 2011-13, when the interim head coach Fickell brought Vrabel in to coach linebackers immediately at the end of Vrabel's 14-year NFL playing career. They continued to work together on the defensive staff the next two seasons at Ohio State.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW coach Luke Fickell teases involvement of Mike Vrabel with program