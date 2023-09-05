Could former Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen be part of ESPN's Egg Bowl broadcast?

STARKVILLE — While appearing on The Stringray Show on Monday, former Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen said he'll be part of ESPN's broadcast of the Egg Bowl this year. Mullen said he'll be joining play-by-play voice Matt Barrie for Thursday night college games, which would include MSU vs. Ole Miss at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23.

However, game assignments won't be confirmed until later in November, according to an ESPN spokesperson.

"I'm really happy it's in Starkville. I get to go back to call the game in Starkville and see all the great Mississippi State fans that were so awesome to me, the family, everything throughout the years," Mullen said. "I love Mississippi State and all the fans."

Mullen spent nine seasons (2009-2017) coaching the Bulldogs before departing for Florida. He was 69-46 at MSU with a bowl appearance in all but one season and a pair of seasons with at least 10 wins. In 2014, behind quarterback Dak Prescott, Mississippi State debuted at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff poll.

Mullen went 5-4 in the Egg Bowl with a 31-28 loss in Starkville marking his final game as MSU's coach. He went on to coach Florida for four years before he was fired and replaced by Billy Napier in 2021.

ESPN signed Mullen last year to be part of its college football lineup.

Mississippi State is 2-3 in the Egg Bowl since Mullen's departure. However, the Bulldogs won in Oxford last year − the second straight year the road team won the rivalry matchup.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

