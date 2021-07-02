Could former Boston Celtic Kemba Walker be Los Angeles bound in a trade?

Could former Boston Celtics starting point guard Kemba Walker soon be calling Los Angeles home? According to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on a recent episode of his “Lowe Post” podcast, the eponymous host speculated that either the Clippers or the Lakers might have interest in the UConn standout.

“I think both the L.A. teams are going to be sniffing around Kemba Walker. I think that’s the market,” explained Lowe, connecting the dots between both team’s lack of backcourt scoring and the player Boston dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder to start their offseason. Whether either team has what the Thunder would want given their massive trove of draft assets is a question needing an answer before we see the former Celtic in La-La land, however.

“I don’t know if they have whatever Oklahoma City wants, but that’s the level that I think they can target,” observed the ESPN NBA insider.

There are plenty of signs it is under consideration. https://t.co/Yss9IA4y1t — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) July 2, 2021

While it might hurt the eyes of Celtics fans to see Walker in purple and gold, landing with either team would put the New Yorker in a position to impact winning in the way he most wants at this stage of his career.

