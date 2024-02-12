Could Florida play 5-star QB DJ Lagway as soon as Week 1?

Florida has two good options in its quarterback room right now with Graham Mertz returning for his final year of eligibility and five-star signee DJ Lagway settling into his new home.

The expectation is for Mertz to be the starter and Lagway to get playing time as a freshman, but the big question is what that split will look like. Mertz needs to prove himself for the draft, but Billy Napier needs to get Lagway ready to take over full-time next year.

Maintaining that balance is difficult, to say the least, but it’s what Napier gets paid more than $7 million a year to figure out.

Some believe Lagway should play right away, including 247Sports scouting director Andrew Ivins, who ranked Lagway the top quarterback in the class ahead of national signing day.

“How about Week 1 against Miami?” Ivins said when asked how soon Lagway could make an impact for the Gators. “I think you create some packages for DJ Lagway… Go back to when Florida had Chris Leak and Tim Tebow. Why can’t it be Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway? And with the investment from Florida, I think there’s going to be pressure on Billy Napier to get this kid involved right away.”

That last bit is key. There will be pressure on Napier to get Lagway opportunities early on. Whether or not that’s the right call can only be determined after the fact, though.

Signing a five-star quarterback can be both a blessing and a curse for coaches. Getting the Lagway project right in the long run is more important than immediate gratification, but plenty are going to demand change after three straight losing seasons in Gainesville.

Ivins might believe what he’s saying, but there is a long way to go until the start of the season. A dual-quarterback system might be interesting, but Mertz has to be comfortable with it to make it work.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire