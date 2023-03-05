Could the Falcons become part of run on quarterbacks?

One of the safe things about the Atlanta Falcons is they don’t need a quarterback.

The Falcons appear to be content with former 2022 third-rounder Desmond Ridder. Despite their placement at No. 8 overall in Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft, having such a young quarterback may encourage them to go for best player available at that spot and not look for a signal caller.

According to Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports, the Falcons would be one of 10 teams that would be an ideal landing spot for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.

The Falcons have already decided to part ways with Marcus Mariota, and then Desmond Ridder didn’t exactly light the world on fire in Year 1. Head coach Arthur Smith needs to do something to stay off the hot seat, and landing Richardson could be exactly what the doctor ordered. For one, Smith comes from Tennessee, where he found success scheming for the run. He’s attempting to do the same in Atlanta, and got Tyler Allgeier to 1,000-plus yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry in his rookie season. Bringing in a big body like Richardson, who is also a fast player, would fit this offense. Richardson would also have a former Florida weapon to work with in Kyle Pitts, plus Drake London.

If the Falcons were to get in on the quarterback race with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis, and Richardson, it could create a game of musical chairs. The Carolina Panthers at No. 9 overall would try to stay ahead of the Falcons to get whoever is left between the four, while the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 7 overall might also attempt to stay ahead of the Falcons. If Atlanta is really sold on Richardson, or any of the other quarterbacks, they would be a player to go further into the top-10 of the draft.

Should the Indianapolis Colts feel threatened about their chances to pick their guy at No. 4 overall, it may compel them to go higher. How much higher would Colts owner Jim Irsay be willing to go, and would he go No. 1 overall?

Story continues

As the draft process plays itself out over the next month and a half, the Texans will have a better feel of the field by Round 1.

More Opinion!

Texans should not be afraid to trade with Bears for No. 1 overall pick

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire