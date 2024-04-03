'I could be an extra attacker in a lot of situations' - Ki-Jana Hoever

[Getty Images]

Stoke City defender Ki-Jana Hoever has scored in both of the club's last two Championship games against Hull City and Huddersfield Town.

The Dutchman has revealed that he'd like to get forward more, despite that not being his natural role:

"I'm pretty composed around the box. I haven't done it enough this season. Obviously I'm a right-back, so it depends. Not every game I can be in those positions, but now, as a team, we are doing well.

"I feel free to go everywhere on the pitch, so I put myself in positions where I'm able to score. I think I proved that last season, now again, so I'm happy about it."

Addressing the praise he's been receiving from Steven Schumacher, the 22-year-old said: "I try to learn every day from the guys around me, from the coach as well. Once I'm free in my head, I'll be able to play my best football.

"Of course, I need to do my job first and that's defending. Once I do that, I could be an extra attacker in a lot of situations."