What could an extension for Steelers QB Justin Fields look like?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are far better off in their quarterback situation than they were at this time last year. Still, the two are in the final year of their contracts, so something will have to be done with one of them unless they intend to start all over again in the 2025 offseason.

It’s too soon to tell whether that’ll be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. Given that Fields is young, if he shows the Steelers brass that he has what it takes to lead the team for the next decade, they’d be silly not to extend him. It’s not as simple as it sounds, though, since — barring injury — Fields is not expected to be the starter in 2024.

Only the Steelers know whether they have plans to keep Fields around and at what price, but The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly believes it’ll require Omar Khan to get creative.

“I don’t know if it would be as lucrative as [Jordan] Love’s extension of $13 million guaranteed, but maybe it’s something in that neighborhood,” Kaboly wrote in a recent mailbag.

“The Steelers have to ensure they have Fields around for another year but at a price that makes sense. General manager Omar Khan will have to be creative, and to be honest, Fields is going to have to want to come back to make it happen.”

Quarterbacks are always something to watch in the offseason, but especially so for the Steelers. It’ll be interesting to see how Wilson and Fields fare once training camp gets underway and how it all unfolds in-season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire