This could explain why Washington is now expected to make Martin Mayhew its GM

This may explain why Washington is expected to name Mayhew GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Martin Mayhew, and not Marty Hurney, is expected to become the Washington Football Team's next general manager, according to a flurry of reports on Thursday night, the first of which was from ESPN's John Keim.

On Tuesday, the prevailing thought was that Hurney was set to take on that role, with Mayhew joining the franchise's front office under a different title. Now, though, it appears as if Mayhew will receive the top job and Hurney will be the one sliding in elsewhere in the hierarchy.

So, why the switch? CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora identified this factor as the possible explanation:

As reported weeks ago, WFT/Ron Rivera coveted Marty Hurney/Martin Mayhew from the start, seeking a new structure to land both. 49ers could block Mayhew unless he gets GM title (even though Rivera has true power). With GM title, 49ers get extra 3rd round comp pick — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 22, 2021

That piece of the puzzle has yet to be confirmed -- the organization hasn't officially announced any of this, actually -- but La Canfora's tweet sure seems like a logical reason for the late shuffling.

Without handing Mayhew the GM position, the 49ers could've prevented Washington's acquisition of the personnel man. However, since this is slated to be a promotion for Mayhew as opposed to a lateral move, San Francisco must allow it to happen.

Per a new league rule, the Niners will receive an additional third-round pick in one of the next three drafts. They were already in line for two bonus third-rounders — one for 2021 and one for 2022 — since the Jets hired Robert Saleh as their next head coach. With Mayhew departing as well, they'll get one each over the next three Aprils.

While this change-up seemingly came out of nowhere on Thursday, the bottom line is that Washington is bringing two experienced voices into its facility as Ron Rivera heads into his second season as coach. That fact matters more than what it says on everyone's nameplate.