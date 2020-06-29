Could ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick join Patriots in non-playing role?

The New England Patriots made one splash signing at the quarterback position Sunday when they reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with Cam Newton.

But could another big move be in the works in New England, this time involving former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick? Longtime NFL radio host JT The Brick teased such a move Sunday, but claims Kaepernick joining the Patriots won't be so he can wear a helmet on Sundays.

After a source told JT in May that Newton would be signing with the Patriots, the radio host claims the same reliable source has similar information on Kaepernick joining the Patriots in a non-playing role.

I TOLD YOU And we have the technology to back it up! Thanks to @A_Hahdee for saving the audio. My source was spot on. It's been in the works for a while! https://t.co/6o9cwjDW4Z — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) June 29, 2020

You want another BIG SCOOP from my same #Patriots source? Don't be shocked if Colin Kaepernick lands with New England but not as a player. Developing..... — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) June 29, 2020

JT claims the Patriots are making these moves as a way to distract people from bad news that's head their way. Shortly after news of the Patriots signing Newton broke, the NFL fined the Patriots $1.1 million and took a third-round draft pick from them for illegally filming the Cincinnati Bengals.

Owner Robert Kraft's prostitution case also is slated to head to the appellate court soon.

Story continues

Patriots owner's prostitution case heads to appellate court.#Patriots are trying to distract you. More to come. https://t.co/Iw4tyZWcl4 — JT The Brick (@JTTheBrick) June 29, 2020

Now, of course, this is all massive speculation from a radio host who may or may not have had a source tell him in May about Newton going to the Patriots.

Kaepernick hasn't taken a snap in the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, the year he began peacefully protesting systemic racism and police brutality during the national anthem. He opted out of his deal with the 49ers after he was informed he would be released if he did not opt-out. Kaepernick settled a lawsuit against the NFL last year in which he alleges the league blackballed him.

The NFL changed its tune in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests taking place around the country and the world in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody. Commissioner Roger Goodell recorded a video supporting players' right to peacefully protest and the Black Lives Matter movement. Goodell also said he encourages a team to sign Kaepernick, but that's hard to believe. Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said Kaepernick would be on their summer workout list and any team "would be crazy" not to work out Kaepernick.

[RELATED: Cam's cheap Patriots contract follows ugly pattern for black quarterbacks]

Kaepernick reportedly has stayed in peak shape and is ready should his opportunity to return to the NFL arise.

While Kaepernick might never take another snap in the NFL, it seems unlikely he would take a non-playing position in New England while still just 32 years old.

At the moment, this is all smoke and no fire.

[49ERS INSIDER PODCAST: Listen to the latest episode]



Could ex-49ers QB Colin Kaepernick join Patriots in non-playing role? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area



