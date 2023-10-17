Who could be ESPN's 'College GameDay' guest picker for Ohio State vs. Penn State?

ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming back to Columbus.

Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Desmond Howard and the rest of the "GameDay" team will be in Columbus for the first time during the 2023 season. "College GameDay" was at Ohio State's 17-14 win against Notre Dame Sept. 24 in South Bend, Indiana.

ESPN has not yet announced who the guest picker will be for Saturday's show ahead of Ohio State vs. Penn State. But that has not stopped Bet Ohio from making its best guess.

Who is 'College GameDay' guest picker for Ohio State vs. Penn State?

Here are the celebrities with the best hypothetical odds of being "College GameDay" guest picker Saturday morning.

Actor J.K. Simmons: +700

Golfer Jack Nicklaus: +700

NBA star LeBron James: +1000

Former Ohio State wide receiver Cris Carter: +1250

Former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk: +1250

Former Ohio State center Nick Mangold: +1250

Other: +130

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Who could be 'College GameDay' guest picker for OSU vs. Penn PSU?