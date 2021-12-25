Could Emory Jones wind up staying at Florida?

Despite announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal following the Gasparilla Bowl, Emory Jones seemed unsure about his future after the game.

When reporters asked about what was next for him he said that he wasn’t thinking about his future and that he’d have to talk to his family and close ones before making a decision. Jones left the door open for a return to Florida but admitted that he hadn’t been thinking too hard about the decision recently.

“Yeah, of course,” Jones said, according to 247Sports. “Like I said, I’m not really thinking about that right now. I’m just trying to bottle up my emotions from this game.”

UCF kept Jones in check for the most part on Thursday night. He finished the evening completing just 14 of his 36 pass attempts (39%) for 171 yards. Jones found a bit more success on the ground with his legs (10 carries, 62 yards), but he needed to be more accurate and consistent while passing to give the Gators a chance.

Anthony Richardson appears to be the next man up if Jones does end up leaving. Billy Napier has brought in Ohio State transfer Jack Miller as well if Florida needs a pro-style quarterback. A return by Jones doesn’t appear likely, but the comments made after the game add a bit of drama to this story.

Interim coach Greg Knox didn’t want to comment on Jones’ decision to transfer or not, but he did call the redshirt junior a “heck of a ballplayer” with potential. It certainly hasn’t been easy for Jones this season, and his mom had to stop coming to games at one point after hearing what fans said about her son.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see Jones move on. He’s held his composure long enough and might be appreciated more elsewhere. Still, it’s hard not to admire the class that Jones has shown while navigating his way through a disaster of a season.

