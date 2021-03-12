Could EDGE Bud Dupree solve the Raiders pass-rush woes?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the Raiders continue to free up cap space for the start of free agency, it’s fair to wonder which players the team might be targeting in the upcoming days. One defensive end that is expected to receive a big-time contract is Bud Dupree from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dupree has totaled 19.5 sacks over the past two years despite missing the final five games of the 2020 season with an ACL injury. He is expected to be ready for Week 1 and will be entering his age 28 season.

In a recent article by Cynthia Frelund of the NFL Network, she mentioned Dupree as a possible fit with the Raiders in free agency. In fact, her analytic studies believe that Dupree could add up to 1.24 wins (above replacement level) for the Raiders in 2021. Here are Frelund’s thoughts on the potential pairing:

“Despite losing the last five regular-season games of 2020 to a torn ACL, Dupree is tied for the second-most turnovers caused by pressure since 2019 (he has nine), per NGS. The Raiders had just a 25 percent pressure rate last season, which was tied for 14th-lowest in the NFL. Addressing pass defense — and especially pressure — via free agency (also by looking for defensive backs) is especially important in the AFC West.”

While Dupree is expected to receive a big deal, there are some concerns for teams interested in adding him to their roster. Dupree has never been “the guy” as an EDGE rusher as he has played most of his career opposite of T.J. Watt. He never draws the extra attention from offenses or double-teams that “No. 1 EDGE rushers” see every game.

In fact, a lot of his production has come against running backs and tight ends due to Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense. Over the last two years, a lot of his sacks and pressure totals have come from unblocked situations or on hustle plays. That’s typically not the type of player a team should heavily pay for in free agency.

Dupree might be one of the biggest boom-or-bust defensive ends on the market given his recent breakout. While he is certainly an intriguing option, the Raiders would be better off to look elsewhere for pass-rush help.

Recommended Stories

  • Jaguars re-sign Tre Herndon

    Friday morning brought word of offensive lineman Tyler Shatley re-signing with the Jaguars and Friday afternoon saw the team announce another move. The Jaguars announced that they have re-signed cornerback Tre Herndon. Herndon was set for restricted free agency this offseason and no terms of his new deal were announced. Herndon made the Jags as [more]

  • Kyle Lowry says he wants to retire as a Toronto Raptor

    Although Kyle Lowry’s future with the Toronto Raptors remains unclear, one thing is certain: he wants to retire with the franchise.

  • Kyle Lowry passes Chris Bosh for 2nd on Raptors' all-time scoring list

    Kyle Lowry continues to cement his case as the greatest player in Raptors history.

  • Detroit Tigers lose to Toronto Blue Jays in spring, 10-6: Game thread replay

    The Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays on March 11, 2021, in Florida.

  • Report: B.J. Finney likely returning to Steelers

    The Steelers will need a new center due to Maurkice Pouncey’s retirement and it appears one candidate for the job will be a player on his second tour of duty with the team. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that B.J. Finney is taking a physical at the Steelers facility on Friday. If all [more]

  • Cam Newton confirms return to Patriots with epic pump-up video

    Cam Newton took to Instagram to confirm the news of his return to the Patriots with a pump-up video.

  • Hindenburg Hits Lordstown Motors, Alleging Fraud In Business Operations

    Hindenburg Research has issued a blistering short report on Lordstown Motors Corporation (NASDAQ: RIDE), accusing the company of fraud and going short on the Ohio-based electric truck maker. What Happened: In a report titled “The Lordstown Motors “Mirage”: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno,” Hindenburg stated an investigation into the company revealed a significant disconnect between how it's promoting itself and the real world. Hindenburg, whose website was not functioning this morning, also published an extensive thread on Twitter highlighting its findings. “Lordstown is an EV SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has grossly misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities,” Hindenburg tweeted. “$RIDE has consistently pointed to its book of 100,000 pre-orders as proof of demand for its proposed EV truck. Our extensive research reveals that the company’s orders appear largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” This latest short report comes months after Hindenburg hit Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), another electric vehicle startup. Click here to check out Benzinga’s EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. Why It's Important: Hindenburg cited several examples of what it claimed to be evidence of Lordstown’s chicanery: The alleged $735 million deal for 14,000 trucks with E Squared Energy, which Hindenburg said “is based out of a small residential apartment in Texas that doesn't operate a vehicle fleet"; A 1,000-truck, $52.5 million order comes from a two-person startup whose owner stated there was no vehicle order; A half-dozen non-binding orders from customers who do not operate fleets. Furthermore, Hindenburg called out Lordstown to feature the CEO of Grid-X in its marketing materials – the chief executive told Hindenburg he never heard of Lordstown. The Hindenburg research also cited former Lordstown employees who described company founder and CEO Steve Burns as a “con man” or a “PT Barnum” figure. “One senior employee told us that, while working with Steve, they saw more questionable & unethical business practices than they had seen in their career,” Hindenburg said. As for Lordstown’s vehicles, Hindenburg cited a former employee who said the company was three to four years away from production due to “drastic” design modifications. The first street road test for a Lordstown vehicle occurred in January, with the vehicle bursting into flames 10 minutes into the drive. What's Next: Hindenburg observed that Lordstown “only went public in October 2020, but in that brief time, executives and directors have unloaded ~$28 million in stock. We think it bodes poorly when executives unload stock in a company with no actual product that claims to be on the cusp of mass-production. “$RIDE's story has brought hope to investors and a hard-hit local community, but we don't think the company has been transparent ... We are short shares of $RIDE.” Benzinga reached out to Lordstown for comment, but as of this writing has received no response. Lordstown's stock was down 20% to $14.10 at publication time. Latest Ratings for RIDE DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnUnderweight Jan 2021Wolfe ResearchUpgradesUnderperformPeer Perform Dec 2020R.F. Lafferty & Co. IncInitiates Coverage OnBuy View More Analyst Ratings for RIDE View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Next Tech Upgrade Has Arrived for Electric Vehicles. Can You Guess It?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • PFF predicts Titans sign John Brown as Corey Davis replacement

    PFF also makes predictions for where some of the Titans' top free agents will land.

  • Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

    On Wednesday, the Bills released WR John Brown and DL Quinton Jefferson. Combined, the two moves will save the Bills between $13-14 million in cap space this year. Last season, Brown caught 33 passes for 458 yards and 3 touchdowns. Jefferson made 23 tackles and had three sacks for the Bills in 2020, as well as 6 QB hits

  • Cowboys’ Dak Prescott elicits comps to certain Tom Brady traits

    After Dak Prescott signed his new $160 million dollar deal, Michael Irvin stated that he's the closest thing to Tom Brady in the NFL today.

  • Report: Steelers bringing back free-agent C B.J. Finney

    The Steelers might be close to getting their new starting center.

  • Vikings’ updated 2021 NFL draft picks list

    See all the Minnesota Vikings draft picks for 2021! The team now has 12 for the NFL draft.

  • Quinton Jefferson responds to Buffalo Bills cut

    What DT Quinton Jefferson had to say about being cut by the Buffalo Bills.

  • Giants' Gabe Kapler reacts to interesting minor league rule changes

    MLB announced some interesting rule changes for the minor leagues. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he likes the trial-and-error approach.

  • Shop Duchess of Cambridge's statement pink £65 Boden jumper before it sells out

    This will brighten up your wardrobe.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Stanford QB Davis Mills surprise after 11 college starts?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 71 to 75 overall.

  • NFL rumors: Eagles GM Howie Roseman reportedly got into locker room flare-up with veteran in 2018

    Howie Roseman's no good, very bad offseason continued to get worse Friday when a report detailed some interpersonal failings from the GM. By Adam Hermann

  • Better than Most: ‘Are you frickin kidding me?’ Phil Mickelson, others recall Tiger Woods’ putt

    Adam Scott called the putt heard round the golf world.

  • NBA teams: Knicks not expected to trade for top player, haven't been aggressive ahead of deadline

    The Knicks have been checking in with multiple teams, but several teams said the Knicks haven’t taken an aggressive approach yet in any trade talks.