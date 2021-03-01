Could the Eagles be a team to watch if Marcus Mariota is cut or traded?

I think the Eagles might consider Mariota at a reasonable cap number, which would mean a pay cut he would be unlikely to embrace.

But, since Eagles and Wentz just concluded a disastrous breakup, how would Mariota’s shared representation somehow work in favor of this happening? https://t.co/ov7Q9qhA4e — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) March 1, 2021

Even with Jalen Hurts on the roster as the starter, the Eagles still need quarterback depth and Marcus Mariota could be a player to watch per The Athletic’s Ben Standig.

“While Philadelphia wouldn’t seem like an obvious landing spot — Jalen Hurts remains, and Mariota and Carson Wentz are repped by the same agency — one prominent league source said to keep an eye on the Eagles if Mariota is traded or released.”

It all sounds good, but agent, Ryan Tollner reps both Mariota and Carson Wentz, and short of his client not having any suitors on the open market, it’s hard to envision the former first-round pick landing in Philadelphia.

If the Raiders were to release or trade Mariota, they would save $11.35 million against the cap according to Over The Cap.

Mariota would likely be forced to take a sizable pay cut to join the Eagles as well.

Last season during his one appearance in relief of Derek Carr, Mariota went 17 of 28 passing for 226 yards, a touchdown, and an interception along with nine carries for 88 yards and a touchdown.

