Could the Eagles include TE Zach Ertz in a Carson Wentz trade?

Zach Ertz is bracing himself to possibly be traded or released, according to @JFowlerESPN Zach could possibly be included in a trade with Carson Wentz so the Eagles can get a better return in a deal, according to @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/1nFgbgHGte — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 13, 2021

Zach Ertz and Carson Wentz have been connected at the hip since 2016 and the quarterback, tight end duo could be reunited in another city near you.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark reported on Saturday Zach Ertz is prepared to leave the Eagles this offseason.

The Eagles have been trying to trade quarterback Carson Wentz as they try to move on under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles believe adding Ertz to the trade will give them a better return.

Ertz has been an Eagle his entire career after the team drafted him in the second round in 2013.

