Could the Eagles include TE Zach Ertz in a Carson Wentz trade?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Cobb
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Zach Ertz and Carson Wentz have been connected at the hip since 2016 and the quarterback, tight end duo could be reunited in another city near you.

NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark reported on Saturday Zach Ertz is prepared to leave the Eagles this offseason.

The Eagles have been trying to trade quarterback Carson Wentz as they try to move on under new head coach Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles believe adding Ertz to the trade will give them a better return.

Ertz has been an Eagle his entire career after the team drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Related

NFL Draft: Ja'Marr Chase led CFB in this stat over past 2-years despite opting out in 2020

Eagles' center Jason Kelce contemplating retirement?

Could the Eagles draft a QB at No. 6 overall to compete with Jalen Hurts in 2021?

Jalen Hurts set to host workouts with Eagles wide receivers

Latest Stories