Could the Eagles have interest in acquiring Dolphins WR DeVante Parker?

Tyreek Hill is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, after the Chiefs traded the six time Pro Bowl receiver to the AFC East.

With the move, there’s been some discussions about the Eagles potentially having interest in Dolphins veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Parker, 29, was the No. 14 pick in the draft in 2015 out of Louisville and he’s spent the first seven years of his career in Miami, and the Dolphins would save over $3.34 million in cap space if they trade or release Parker before June 1.

His career best season came in 2019, when he totaled 72 receptions, 1,2020 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.

