Could the Eagles have interest in acquiring Dolphins WR DeVante Parker?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami DolphinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- DeVante ParkerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Tyreek HillLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Tyreek Hill is now a member of the Miami Dolphins, after the Chiefs traded the six time Pro Bowl receiver to the AFC East.
With the move, there’s been some discussions about the Eagles potentially having interest in Dolphins veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.
Parker, 29, was the No. 14 pick in the draft in 2015 out of Louisville and he’s spent the first seven years of his career in Miami, and the Dolphins would save over $3.34 million in cap space if they trade or release Parker before June 1.
His career best season came in 2019, when he totaled 72 receptions, 1,2020 receiving yards, and nine touchdowns.
List
Breaking down the Eagles moves through first wave of free agency
List
Eagles 2022 offseason preview: Will Philadelphia draft another WR in 1st-round?
Related
Eagles agree to 2-year deal with DE Derek Barnett
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon gets an up-close look at Penn State’s pro day
OPINION: Amid QB carousel, Eagles are better off with Hurts
Should the Eagles have interest in Tyreek Hill after Chiefs give WR permission to seek a trade?
Eagles among teams Deion Sanders calls out for not attending Jackson State’s pro day