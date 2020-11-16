Could the Eagles decide to ‘blow things’ up, Move on from Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson?

The NFL is a what have you done for me lately league and after having visions of another NFC East title, the Eagles could be forced back to the drawing board after a disappointing 27-17 road loss to the New York Giants.

The Eagles are still in first place, but one NFL insider believes big changes could be coming if a bad “downward” spiral occurs with the franchise. Mike Silver of NFL.com is reporting that Lurie could choose to “blow things up” if the horrific play continues.

“There has been some sloppy practice habits that he has been allowed to perpetuate” –@MikeSilver on Carson Wentz Mike Silver on @nflnetwork says if this continues on a downward spiral Eagles could blow this up

pic.twitter.com/vp7qLEFd6z — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 16, 2020

Philadelphia dropped to 3-5-1 on the season and the loss came on the heels of a bye week and two weeks for a Giants team that they’d previously beaten at home. The team failed to convert a third down and were besieged by penalties, dropped passes, and poor game management all the way around.

The Eagles are financially committed to Wentz, and Pederson has won a Super Bowl on top of making it to the playoffs the last three seasons, so owner Jeffrey Lurie could choose to wait and see, but changes have to be made with regards to play-calling and the lack of creativity within the Eagles offense.

The Eagles’ offense has failed to reach 20 points in five-of-their-nine games this season, and it’s a hard product to watch with so many other teams scoring at will.

List

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants recap: Everything we know

Related