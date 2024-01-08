Advertisement

Could the Eagles’ late collapse cost Nick Sirianni his job? | Sunday Night Blitz?

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss the downturn for Philadelphia, who lost 5 of 6 games to close the regular season and will now have to travel to Tampa in the NFC Wild Card round. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.