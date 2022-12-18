Could Eagles or Browns be in play for Jerod Mayo if he leaves Patriots?

Breer: Potential landing spots for Jerod Mayo if he leaves Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Could 2023 be the year Jerod Mayo takes the next step in his coaching career?

The New England Patriots' inside linebackers coach has interviewed for multiple head coach openings over the past two years and is viewed as a rising star in the coaching ranks. Mayo doesn't have an official defensive coordinator title, however, and it's possible he'll need to become a DC first before making the leap to head coach.

Joining NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live" on Sunday, The MMQB's Albert Breer said he could see Mayo leaving New England after the 2022 season for either a head coach or defensive coordinator role as he tries to advance his coaching career.

"I do think there's a possibility out there that Jerod Mayo winds up leaving, not even for a head coaching job but maybe for a defensive coordinator job," Breer said.

Breer noted there's a "backlog" of talented defensive coaches like Raheem Morris and DeMeco Ryans who may be looking for head coach jobs in 2023. But if Mayo wants to take a defensive coordinator role, there might be a few intriguing options -- including the Las Vegas Raiders, who have Patriots alums at head coach and general manager in Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler.

Still, Breer doesn't see Mayo taking the Raiders DC job even if Las Vegas fires current defensive coordinator (and ex-Patriot) Patrick Graham this offseason.

"I think there is a chance that the Raiders move on from Patrick Graham after this year," Breer said. "... I just don't think that Jerod Mayo is going to move across the country to take a defensive coordinator job. I think if he does (take a DC job), it'll be with the idea of keeping his family here in New England and maybe commuting."

Based on that factor, Breer believes the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns could be in play for Mayo in the offseason if either team has a defensive coordinator opening.

"If Philadelphia opens because Jonathan Gannon gets a head coaching job or Cleveland opens because Joe Woods gets fired, I can see him going to one of those places where it's sort of commutable," Breer said.

Mayo interviewed for the Eagles' head coach job in 2021 and "blew them out of the water," FOX Sports' Jay Glazer told our Phil Perry in February. So, Philly seems like a strong candidate for Mayo if Gannon leaves his post.

Mayo is in his fourth year on the Patriots' coaching staff and plays a key role as co-defensive coordinator alongside Stephen Belichick. It seems very possible this year could be his last in New England, however.