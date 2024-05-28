Could Dustin Poirier be rocking these special floral shorts at UFC 302?

At UFC 302, could the “The Diamond” be covered in flowers?

X account Championship Rounds has us wondering after sharing a photo Tuesday purporting to be of special floral designed Dustin Poirier shorts posted on the Venum U.K. website ahead of Saturday night’s pay-per-view event (ESPN+) headlined by Poirier’s lightweight title fight against Islam Makhachev.

You can see the colorful shorts below:

🚨 The Venum UK website has posted new floral themed Dustin Poirier shorts ahead of #UFC302 👀#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/KcHK71syjS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 28, 2024

The UFC traditionally has strayed away from allowing fighters to wear anything other than basic-colored shorts made by Venum, although an exception was made recently. At UFC 300 in April, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley wore specially made hot pink shorts, while Max Holloway was allowed to wear Hawaiian-themed floral shorts of his own.

Perhaps the UFC is making another exception for one of the truly good guys on its roster in Poirier.

Given what Holloway did to Justin Gaethje as an underdog at UFC 300, let’s just say that if Poirier pulls off the upset of Makhachev to finally win an undisputed title wearing these shorts, there’s definitely some floral magic going on.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie