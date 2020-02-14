Insane Zach LaVine practice dunk attempt provides hope of surprise dunk contest cameo

Zach LaVine is not participating in the Slam Dunk Contest as a part of All-Star Saturday. At least, as far as we know.

This morning, video surfaced on Twitter of LaVine dusting off some never-before-seen type slams in an empty gym, the first of which - a 360 from the foul line that he nearly missed - defies logic, physics and everything in between:

Is @ZachLaVine getting ready for a surprise appearance at the dunk contest? This is absurd 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ymgDC0gIrX — Josh J. (@JoshJBullsHoops) February 14, 2020

(via @EChoobaka13)

The timing of the leak inspires a modicum of hope that LaVine would perhaps consider making a surprise appearance in the contest. Teammate Wendell Carter Jr. is among us in praying for that outcome.

"I hope so, he should. I was begging him, literally when I found out the dunk contest was in Chicago I told him, bro, you gotta get in, you gotta get in," Carter said at Rising Stars media availability when asked about the videos. "But as everyone saw, he's not in it. But he got some tricks in the bag, I've seen him dunk in practice, it's crazy. Hopefully he makes a surprise appearance for that."

Aaron Gordon, for his part, has seen some of those tricks, too, even outside of the historic dunk contest the two competed in in 2016.

"Sheesh," he said when told about the 360 attempt on the All-Star edition of The Habershow with Tom Haberstroh. "I've seen him do it before."

For some, a display like that might inspire fear. But not Gordon.

"If I make my dunks, the trophy's coming home with me either way," he said.

Now, the city of Chicago will have to wait and see if LaVine wants to prove him wrong.

