Could Duke basketball be close to adding another 5-star in the 2024 class?

V.J. Edgecombe has announced that he will commit this weekend, putting an end to the recruitment of one of the nation’s top guards. And Duke basketball is perceived to be the favorite in the race to land Edgecombe.

A five-star guard from Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York), Edgecombe announced that he will be making his announcement on Sunday night. The announcement will be aired on ESPN2 and is scheduled for at halftime of the Hoophall Classic game between Montverde and Prolific Prep.

The final three are slated to be Baylor, Duke and Kentucky.

A 6-foot-4 prospect, Edgecombe is the second-highest ranked combo guard in the nation behind Dylan Harper (a Rutgers basketball commit). He is the No. 5 recruit in the nation according to ESPN.

If Edgecombe ends up at Duke, it would be the likely cap to a recruiting class that is truly tremendous. His commitment would give the Duke class, which currently has six commitments, a total of five players ranked as five-star recruits.

Duke would also join Rutgers with two commitments from top-five players in the class. Rutgers has the aforementioned Harper as well as five-star forward Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey in this class.

Harper just returned from injury on Friday night and scored 21 points for Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey).

Story originally appeared on High School Sports