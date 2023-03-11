Could DT Jalen Carter be an option for the Steelers?

This NFL Scouting Combine was supposed to be an opportunity for former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter to make a case to perhaps be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But Carter’s time at the NFL Scouting Combine was marred when an arrest warrant was issued for him stemming from a car accident that killed a teammate and a staff member.

The accident happened in January and was an absolute tragedy. But for Carter, even if this doesn’t turn into a serious legal matter, it could have a significant impact on his professional future with the NFL.

For Carter, the next few weeks will be vital and if the NFL brands him with character concerns, he could tumble. If this happens, would you be OK with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at No. 17 or even making a trade-up to get him? Mock drafts seem to be downgrading Carter some as he is coming off the board closer to the No. 10 as opposed to the top three.

The talent of Carter cannot be denied. His blend of size, athleticism and power make him an easy comparison to players like Kansas City’s Chris Jones or Philadelphia’s Fletcher Cox. Let us know in the comments if you want to see the Steelers draft Carter is he starts to slide.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire