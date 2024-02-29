Advertisement

Could Drake Maye slide in the NFL draft? | Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz · Charles Robinson

Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz and senior NFL insider Charles Robinson discuss the rumors that some NFL teams are souring on the North Carolina quarterback, and the former favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick could fall in the first round. Hear the full conversation on “Inside Coverage” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.