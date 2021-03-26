What could Dolphins do with the No. 6 pick? 'Around the NFL'

Reuters

Twice NBA Champion Pau Gasol has his sights on helping his boyhood team Barcelona win the Euroleague on his return to the club after a two-decade career in the United States. Barca have not lifted the trophy since 2010 but are well-placed ahead of the playoffs, leading the round robin league table with four games remaining. "To be able to come back here and help this fantastic team is something I can't wait to do," Gasol, who is recovering from a long-term ankle injury, said at his presentation on Thursday.