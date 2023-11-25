Could Dillon Gabriel return to OU football in 2024? Sooners QB leaves the door open

NORMAN — Dillon Gabriel lingered on Owen Field for more than 20 minutes after Friday’s 69-45 win over TCU.

He greeted friends and family — many of whom had traveled from Hawaii to spend Thanksgiving week in Oklahoma — and took plenty of photos.

It was an experience to be savored and Gabriel, especially with the events of the last week which left him uncertain until Thursday whether or not he’d be able to play, certainly took his time to soak it all in.

Gabriel was cleared to play Thursday after emerging from concussion protocol after suffering a head injury late in the second quarter of the win over BYU last week.

But Gabriel didn’t show any effects from the injury from the start, hitting Nic Anderson for a 50-yard completion on the Sooners’ first offensive play.

He threw for 147 yards in the first quarter and had 278 by halftime, finishing with 400 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) runs past TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Shad Banks Jr. (0) for a first down during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

“I kind of forgot that he was on the mend from last weekend until you just said that,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said when asked about Gabriel afterward.

Gabriel was severely limited at practice all week, but that didn’t stop the Sooners from airing the ball out.

“The plan was to be aggressive today,” Sooners offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “We wanted to be. We really liked our matchups on the perimeter, and I think as much as anything, we loved how we had an opportunity to protect DIllon and let him sit in there and give us a chance to pitch and catch.”

Gabriel hit three passes of 50 or more yards and moved up a couple of NCAA career lists.

He moved into seventh in career passing yards, passing a trio of players including Baker Mayfield. Gabriel has 14,865 career passing yards — 6,828 with the Sooners. He passed Cale Gundy for sixth on OU’s career list.

Gabriel’s three passing touchdowns also put him past Landry Jones for eight in NCAA history with 125.

“He’s as competitive and tough-minded and determined of a young man that I’ve been around,” Venables said. “Getting in a game, the things he brings to the table, his ability to execute at a really high level. He was very accurate today and his decision-making was on point. … He was just fabulous, really, all day today.”

Gabriel even showed off his wheels on a fourth-and-1 play from the OU 34 after the Horned Frogs had pulled to within two touchdowns.

Gabriel lamented that he didn’t score on the play, where he was tackled at the TCU 26.

“The GPS isn’t going to be too lovely,” Gabriel said with a smile. “But it was a good chunk on a fourth-down situation that could be the difference in the game. You never know.”

Then Gabriel let Drake Stoops handle the rest, with back-to-back completions to his security blanket receiver, the second for a 9-yard touchdown.

Gabriel at least kept the door open for a return next season.

Though he’s said repeatedly that this would be his last season, with the thought he’d hand the reins to freshman Jackson Arnold as the Sooners made the jump to the SEC, Gabriel at least left the door open to a return after the game.

Though he’s a redshirt senior, the NCAA’s 2020 COVID rule would allow him to play for one more season.

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after catching a pass for a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

“I think with what happened last week to being here, I think God has an interesting way of just keeping you present,” Gabriel said. “I was still focused on getting myself to a good point to play and playing today.”

Venables seemed more than open to the idea.

“Is he in here right now?” Venables said, smiling and craning his neck toward the back of the room, when asked if he’d want to convince Gabriel to return. “Man, this conversation right now. Everything has its time.”

Regardless of whether he returns or not, Gabriel has helped ease the Sooners’ transition from the Lincoln Riley offense to the Jeff Lebby era.

The feeling is mutual.

“I really love this place,” Gabriel said. “I think when I needed it the most, it showed up — that’s people, that’s Norman, that’s Oklahoma as a whole.

“I learned a lot about myself. I kind of grew into who I wanted to become.”

