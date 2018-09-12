'I could have died," says paralysed Olympic champion Vogel

"I know I'll never walk again," said Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel at a press conference on Wednesday "I know I'll never walk again," said Olympic and world sprint cycling champion Kristina Vogel at a press conference on Wednesday (AFP Photo/Annegret Hilse)

Berlin (AFP) - "I know I will never walk again," said cyclist Kristina Vogel on Wednesday at her first public appearance since an accident in June that left her paralysed.

"Maybe I'll win my 12th gold medal elsewhere," added Vogel, who has won 11 world titles as well as two Olympic golds.

"What do I have to feel sorry about?" the 27-year-old asked. "The situation is what it is, I will obviously find other goals."

Late last week she announced, in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine, that she was now paraplegic, after colliding at full speed with another cyclist training on the concrete track of the Cottbus velodrome.

"Falling is part of cycling," she said on Wednesday, sitting in a wheelchair. "I could have been dead, I was damn lucky."

Her spinal cord was severed at the seventh vertebra, and she has lost all feeling in the legs.

On Wednesday she called a press conference at the Berlin clinic where she was treated.

She cannot cycle, or even run.

"That's a fact," she said.

"I'm not a machine, there were times when I had to learn to let out the tears and I've never cried much," she said. "It's a stark break in life, a turn of 180 degrees. But I'm here, on two wheels or on four wheels. I do not have to hide. I would like to be independent."

For the first time since the accident, the doctors are allowing her to return home to her home town of Erfurt.

"I'm looking forward to sleeping in my own bed again, cooking for myself, feeling my own walls around me, being alone with my partner." she said. "I want to resume life and give up outside help as much as possible."

Vogel emotionally thanked her partner the track cyclist Michael Seidenbecher for his support "in the hardest weeks of my life."

She also thanked all those who had sent messages of support.

"It touched me deeply, and it gave me positive energy," she said. "I cried with joy when I came out of coma and discovered all the messages from all over the world."

Vogel won Olympic gold in the team sprint in London in 2012 and individual sprint in Rio in 2016. At the World Championships, she won golds in team sprint in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018, individual sprint in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018, and keirin in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

