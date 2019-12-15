Could Devils send a player—not Hall—to B's?

Former No. 1 overall pick and Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall is reportedly on the trading block in New Jersey. The Bruins are looking like a potential suitor, as are the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche. So too have the Arizona Coyotes, who could be a favorite in the sweepstakes.

But as far as Boston is concerned, Matt Kalman of WEEI says to pump the brakes:

"However, that doesn't mean the Bruins should jump to the front of the line to get him. There are going to be several serious bidders, most in more desperate need of his services than the Bruins, and it is going to cost a mint -- think the haul Ottawa got from Vegas for Mark Stone last season -- to acquire Hall. And unlike Stone, there are no indications Hall is going to sign anywhere after a trade."

If there's anyone on the Devils the Bruins ought to be targeting, Kalman throws out the idea of Kyle Palmieri, who could fit nicely on the wing:

If Sweeney's going to look for a player with term like last season's Charlie Coyle trade, (Kyle) Palmieri comes into focus. A 27-goal scorer last season, Palmieir's cap hit is just $4.65 million for this season and next. Again, the price would be steep but it might be worth it to finally solve this wing problem.

Palmieri has 11-8-19 totals in 31 games this season, with a plus-2 and an average ice time of 17 minutes. Nearly half his points have come on the power play (5-4-9).

It's worth noting Hall is out of the lineup again Saturday night, suggesting he might be getting dealt soon.

