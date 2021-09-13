This could be the Detroit Lions run game fans have been been waiting for

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Jamaal Williams walked into the interview room Sunday with his sartorial spirits soaring.

The Detroit Lions running back complimented one reporter on his colorful print shirt, though he suggested pairing it with yellow pants. He said this while wearing a fanny pack, a light-blue hoodie and matching shorts, a Naruto headband and a Pokemon backpack.

Sure, the Lions had just lost their season opener to the San Francisco 49ers, 41-33. But they rallied to make it close and showed off a strong run game, so Williams wanted to talk a little fashion to kick off his news conference.

And maybe that was fitting because, after all, Lions fans have been a long time for someone to fill Barry Sanders’ shoes. On Sunday at Ford Field, Williams and D’Andre Swift took the first steps toward making that happen and stopping an endless carousel in the backfield.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) runs against San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

James Stewart. Kevin Jones. Jahvid Best. Mikel Leshoure. Reggie Bush. Ameer Abdullah. Kerryon Johnson. On and on, promising player after promising player has left the Lions with mixed results.

We got a hint of what Swift could be last year, when he had 878 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns in 13 games. But Sunday was different, because Swift was paired with Williams, who’s still in his prime at 25 and not an over-the-hill player on his last legs like LeGarrette Blount or Adrian Peterson.

Of course, no player will ever be Sanders. Williams and Swift aren’t Derrick Henry, either. But they did look like a highly effective tandem.

Watching Williams pound his way through holes and fight for extra yards while Swift was slicing his way past defenders and seeing both of them catch passes in space and make things happen was the first time in a long time the Lions’ run game felt dangerous.

There was a shock-and-awe component to the Lions’ run game, which finally felt like the run game Lions fans have been waiting for.

“First of all,” coach Dan Campbell said, “Jamaal has been the rock ’cause he’s been there every day and he’s been steady, he’s been sound. We know exactly what he is. He’s been very durable and dependable and that showed again today. He was exactly who we knew he would be and there’s value in that.”

The raw stats tell you something. Williams had 54 yards on nine carries and a touchdown for a 6.0 average, with eight catches for 56 yards. Swift had 11 carries for 39 yards and eight catches for 65 yards, including an electric 43-yard touchdown on a screen pass.

Both backs credited the offensive line for opening holes, but it was clear both backs flourished the more they had their ball in their hands.

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has fun with fans before action against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Ford Field.

“Give me the ball,” Williams said with a big smile. “No, it was fun, honestly. Great first game, I feel. Just getting settled in and learning.

“We still have things we need to work on and just be ready to go. I’m proud of my team because of the way we worked and we fought hard at the end and we still had a chance to win that game.”

But stats only tell you so much. You had to watch Williams and Swift at work. Down after down they darted around the field with cunning and vigor as they softened up a tough 49ers defense that looked tired by the time the Lions mounted their rally in the final 20 minutes.

“Somebody had to make a play,” Swift said. “We were saying that every time we’d get back in the huddle, ‘Let’s make a play.’ We knew what was at stake, we knew what had to be done, we just didn’t get it done.

“Looking into the eyes of the guys that were in the huddle, nobody had any fear or anything like that. Somebody was going to make a play. We just came up short.”

If the run game’s performance wasn’t already encouraging, how about this? Swift will likely only get better because he missed so much time in training camp and every preseason game with a groin injury.

“That screen that he took to the house was something special, but it’s clear that he’s missed some practice,” Campbell said. “He was rusty. There was little things to his game that he can be and will be so much better now that he’s got this game under his belt. He’ll just get a little better and a little bitter and a little better. Look, I’m encouraged with that.”

On a day that quarterback Jared Goff struggled, it was more than encouraging that the running backs there for the Lions. They helped keep the ball moving and kept their own defense off the field, winning the time of possession battle by a lot: 33:28 to 26:32. The offense went three-and-out only two times.

“I was having fun,” Williams said. “(The offensive linemen) were moving people. Seeing holes like that just makes you happy. It makes you want to keep on going, pounding.”

It does something else, too. It makes you want to watch how good this Lions run game can be.

Contact Carlos Monarrez at cmonarrez@freepress.com and follow him on Twitter @cmonarrez.

