Could Deshaun Watson be traded? Latest report should interest Patriots fans

Could Deshaun Watson be traded? Latest report should interest Pats fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Would the Houston Texans really trade Deshaun Watson?

The 25-year-old star is one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Watson completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this past season -- all of which are the best numbers of his career.

So, what's with all the trade speculation on Watson? Here's what ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio is hearing about the situation.

"Rumors already are circulating, and we’ve already heard them from multiple different people, that Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade," Florio wrote in a story published Thursday.

"If that’s happening, it may just be a strategic effort to ensure his views are respected by ownership. Regardless, it raises the stakes and crosses a bridge and potentially sets the foundation for Watson eventually to decide that he’d like to continue his career elsewhere."

The 2020 season was a difficult one for Houston. The Texans finished with the third-worst record in the league at 4-12, but they owe their first-round pick (No. 3 overall) to the Miami Dolphins as part of a previous trade.

If a player of Watson's caliber was available, every team in need of a quarterback upgrade should pick up the phone and at least inquire about what the price would be to acquire him.

The New England Patriots are among the teams in need of stronger quarterback play after both Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham failed to impress in 2020.

The Pats are projected to have 11 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, including expected compensatory selections, with their highest pick being No. 15 overall in the first round. New England also is projected to have the third-most salary cap space in the league over the offseason at about $63 million, per OverTheCap.

Watson is the type of player you give up a ton of draft picks to acquire. He has superstar talent and his statistical improvements this past year were quite impressive. Watson's injury history is a bit of a concern, but overall, he's definitely worth the risk for a team looking to find a better quarterback.