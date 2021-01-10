What could Deshaun Watson generate in a trade?

If Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson demands a trade and if the Texans realize that there’s no good way out of the mess they’ve created, what would Watson generate from another team?

Given the number of teams that would be interested — and there would be plenty — the Texans would simply need to sit back and wait while teams push the offers higher and higher and higher.

So how high will it go? Based on conversations with multiple General Managers, the loose consensus was three first-round draft picks. As one G.M. put it, if the first of the first-round picks lands in the top 10 of the 2021 draft, that would help get it done.

The Texans have taken the position that they won’t trade Watson. If he decides that he wants out, trading him could be the best option — especially once teams start making the Texans offers they’ll have a hard time refusing.

