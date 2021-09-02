Could Deshaun Watson force a trade by telling the Texans he’s ready to play?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the best things about the two-hour cruise of the NFL that happens every morning on PFT Live is that the unrehearsed, loosely outlined conversation often results in Simms or me thinking of something that hadn’t previously occurred to us.

Today, while discussing the lingering presence of quarterback Deshaun Watson on the Houston roster, a light flickered for me. What happens if Watson tells the Texans, “I’m ready to play”?

Sure, Watson is done with the Texans. But the Texans are also done with Watson. If he plays and gets injured, their chances of getting multiple first-round picks plus more goes out the window.

The Houston talking points regarding Watson involve focusing on a daily approach. Day-to-day. One day at a time. What if that’s aimed at keeping Watson on board by making him think that it’s coming? “It’s coming. Be patient, Deshaun. It’s coming.”

Watson is a football player. Football players play football. Week One is coming. Watson, despite his direct responsibility for his present circumstances, wants to play football. He doesn’t want to get paid to give up a season of his career.

This isn’t a question of whether he truly wants to play for the Texans. It’s a question of whether he’ll tell the Texans he’s ready to play in order to force Houston’s hand. With Tyrod Taylor, Jeff Driskel, and Davis Mills on the roster, what happens if Watson says, “Put me in, Coach? I’m ready to play.”

That could be the only way to get the Texans to trade Watson during the 2021 season.

And while in theory the Texans could still choose to deactivate him every week, it’s tougher to make a de facto paid suspension work if the player isn’t on board with it. The 2006 CBA, negotiated a year after the Eagles eventually sent Terrell Owens home with pay, wiped out the ability of a team to do that. If Watson wants to fight a refusal to let him practice or play, he could.

Could Deshaun Watson force a trade by telling the Texans he’s ready to play? originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • No resolution to Watson dilemma as he stays on Texans roster

    Quarterback Deshaun Watson remained on the active roster Tuesday as the Houston Texans made cuts to reduce their roster to 53 players. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations.

  • Texans GM Caserio won't provide clarity on Watson's future

    Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio on Wednesday said Deshaun Watson has not been a distraction during training camp, but repeatedly refused to provide any clarity on his future with the team. “We’re going to do what we feel is best for our team and organization and ... there’s no definitive answer here at this point,” he said. Watson’s future with the team is in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them, and Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations.

  • Mike McCarthy on Cam Newton: We’re “very excited” about our QB group

    The Cowboys claimed Will Grier off of waivers on Wednesday to give them another quarterback to go with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, but another former Panthers signal caller was the subject of a question for Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. Many have suggested the Cowboys could use a more experienced quarterback behind [more]

  • Tom Brady got the COVID-19 vaccine, according to his coach - along with 100% of the Buccaneers

    Brady and the Buccaneers are looking to defend their Super Bowl title. They're doing everything they can to ensure COVID-19 won't derail the season.

  • Watch: Panthers WR Robby Anderson makes ridiculous catch in practice

    My goodness, Robby Anderson. Save some of that for the Panthers' regular season games.

  • T.J. Hockenson praises Dan Campbell, will ‘go to war’ with Jared Goff

    Lions TE T.J. Hockenson was on The Pat McAfee Show and admired the high energy from Dan Campbell and will go to war with Jared Goff

  • Is a big bet on Cowboys' Mike McCarthy for coach of the year really that bad?

    One bettor has a lot of faith in the Dallas head coach.

  • To recover from USC fall, Steve Sarkisian turned away from L.A. roots that built him

    Texas coach Steve Sarkisian rebuilt his life after getting fired from USC because of alcohol issues, but he did so without those who helped launch his career.

  • Keith Butler: I’m keeping my mouth shut about T.J. Watt, I opened my mouth too much last time

    In August, Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler defended linebacker T.J. Watt sitting out practice until he gets a new contract. Yesterday, Butler declined to comment further on that. Asked if Watt will practice in Week One, Butler said he doesn’t know and isn’t supposed to say anything. “That’s a good question,” Butler said. “Don’t know. [more]

  • How Bears' Justin Fields is staying ready on scout team

    Justin Fields is now the scout team quarterback, which makes it tougher to keep him ready for game day.

  • Bills won't renew lease in July '23 without new stadium deal

    The Buffalo Bills won't renew their lease with the state and county without a partially publicly funded agreement in place for a proposed new $1.4 billion stadium, leaving the team’s future uncertain beyond July 2023. “No, we absolutely will not,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia told Buffalo’s WBEN-Radio on Thursday. In saying the topic of relocation has not been raised during discussions with government officials, Raccuia didn’t entirely rule out that possibility by using the word “yet” when asked if the Bills might begin looking elsewhere once the lease expires in about 23 months.

  • NFL futures betting: Can a non-quarterback win rookie of the year?

    The top five favorites to win Offensive Rookie of the Year are quarterbacks. Can a non-quarterback step up?

  • Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards hit a growth spurt in rookie year

    Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch revealed that Edwards hit a growth spurt last season as a rookie.

  • Companies such as Apple, Disney, and ExxonMobil are swarming Capitol Hill in a desperate attempt to squash Biden's tax plan to pay for free college and childcare

    Many companies want to preserve the tax rules they locked in under Trump's 2017 law. Democrats disagree on how much taxes should climb.

  • Will the 49ers cut Jimmy Garoppolo, too?

    It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]

  • Oil Prices Unlikely To Overheat As Delta Variant Weighs In

    The International Energy Agency stated this month that the spread of the Delta variant would lead to a somewhat slower growth in oil demand for the remainder of 2021.

  • U.S. aviation agency probes Branson's Virgin Galactic flight deviation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11. Virgin Galactic acknowledged in a statement to Reuters that "the flight’s ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan" but added it "did not fly outside of the lateral confines of the protected airspace." Virgin Galactic said that "when the vehicle encountered high altitude winds which changed the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it remained within mission parameters."

  • Chapman's 2 HRs help A's top Tigers 9-3 for 3rd straight win

    Matt Chapman made plays with his bat, glove and arm to lift the Oakland Athletics to their latest win in a push to make the playoffs. Chapman hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the third inning, cleared the fences again in the ninth and turned a key double play to help the A's beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3 Tuesday night. “He looks great," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said.

  • Without Watson and Watt, little hope for Texans to improve

    Last season was a terrible one for the Houston Texans as they started 0-4 to cost coach Bill O’Brien his job and finished 4-12 after winning the AFC South the previous two seasons. This season could be even worse in David Culley’s first year as a head coach. There is little reason for optimism with stars J.J. Watt and Will Fuller gone to other teams and Deshaun Watson not expected to play after he requested a trade before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment against the quarterback.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.