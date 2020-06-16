Could Derrick Henry's backup offer fantasy upside in his rookie season?

The Tennessee Titans selected Darrynton Evans, running back out of Appalachian State, in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite being an undersized back (5-foot-10, 203 pounds), Evans was able to get a three-down role at Appalachian State. Obviously, he won’t have that in the NFL behind human-bulldozer and fantasy legend, Derrick Henry, but will he have an impact in 2020?

In the video above, Liz Loza and Matt Harmon wonder about Evan’s potential in his rookie year.

Now, while Derrick Henry has shown the capability to be a do-it-all back, we know from the past that he’s not going to be splitting out wide and running routes. With that said, Evans could visibly slide in to fill that Dion-Lewis-type role we’ve seen in the past on the Titans.

So while Henry is going to dominate touches in the Tennessee backfield, fantasy managers should keep an eye on how Evans is used early on. The rookie won’t receive the hype other backs from the 2020 draft class will receive, but could still have appeal in .5 and PPR leagues.