Could Demetric Felton be the plan at RB3?

One of the biggest remaining questions for the Cleveland Browns is who will make the roster at running back outside of Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford. When the Browns drafted Demetric Felton it was as a hybrid that could play in the backfield as well as lined up in the slot as a wide receiver. During OTAs this week, The OBR’s Brad Stainbrook reported that Felton would not be working much with wide receivers anymore.

For what the team needs at the position as a compliment to Nick Chubb this would make a ton of sense. Felton is a great athlete and pass catcher out of the backfield who can make something out of nothing. He can be dynamic and has the speed to hit a home run as a runner and receiver.

Most of his action in the NFL has been as a pass catcher playing wide receiver but that skillset could be precisely what the team needs in a backup/third-string running back. Felton has a great chance to prove himself in training camp and it’ll be interesting to follow in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire