Could Dan Snyder be forced out of owning the Redskins? One expert seriously doubts it

With the Redskins seemingly on the verge of changing their name after 80-plus years, people are allowing themselves to wonder what other massive changes could be coming for the organization. Some have even asked the wildest question of all: Is Dan Snyder's ownership nearing its end?

Snyder himself has given no indication that he has any interest in selling the team, but the organization's three minority owners did reportedly try to convince him to part ways with his portion recently. At the very least, some movement at the top around him feels quite possible.

Upon hearing that, there's been chatter about whether that trio would have any power to actually make Snyder give up his place with the Redskins. Sure, that sounds crazy, but a few states apparently really want the franchise to become the Washington Redwolves, so crazy things are clearly happening right now.

During his time on the Redskins Talk podcast, though, Randy Vataha - a former NFL receiver who's now the president of Game Plan LLC, which specializes in providing services to those hoping to buy and sell pieces of pro sports teams - explained why Snyder being ousted by the other stakeholders is highly unlikely.

"Being able to force an owner out would be very difficult," Vataha told JP Finlay. "They generally have absolute control over the entity and the league has blessed that back when it was first acquired. I never say anything in sports is impossible. But I doubt that he can be forced out."

The NFL itself is the only entity that could really pull something like that off, per Vataha, but even that's rare. For proof, he cited former Raiders owner Al Davis, who didn't exactly play by the rules yet still remained in charge for 39 years.

"All they went through with litigation, relocation, ignoring the league's mandate that he couldn't move to LA and back and all of that, he was never forced out," Vataha said.

So, in the end, while Vataha may expect the Redskins to soon become known as something else, he's not at all waiting for them to be led by someone else as well.

"The league is generally pretty careful that the owner of a team can not be forced out," he said.

