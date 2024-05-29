Could Dan Quinn be ‘one and done’ in Washington? | The Exempt List

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by ESPN's Kevin Clark to discuss why Washington's new head coach could have a short leash in his first year with the Commanders. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

View more

Video Transcript

For me, it's, it's, it has to be Dan quent.

Um And I was surprised because me and I talked a little bit about this.

Mina brought it up last week and I kind of co-signed that.

It's possible.

Unfortunately, guys, you're talking about a candidate who was not the first choice with a first time owner, a first time GM and a rookie quarterback.

Maybe I'm the stupid one.

Explain to me why this isn't a volatile situation that would result in per perhaps.

I'm not saying anybody is likely to get fired year one.

It's, it's actually an uncommon occurrence.

I'm just asking explain how there isn't a scenario which leads towards a week 11 firing.

If everything goes wrong that they're gonna say, hey, we know we love Dan Quinn.

We believe in his vision.

They explain to me how you can rule that out in May of 2024 and this is so different than any other.

Yeah, any recent situation that Dan Quinn's been a part of because when he got to Atlanta, Matt Ryan was in his seventh year and had already made Pro Bowls and been on playoff runs before that.

Um and then, you know, he hired Kyle Shanahan who, as we've seen has been one of the defining coaches of this past decade of football.

Um This is not that man, this is not bad.

And I, I remember when I was, you know, watching all these Dan quit Falcons game because that's my team.

Uh you know, you, you'd end up in so many of these circumstances like, dude, what is going on here on defense?

This is not good because Cliff is no Kyle Shanahan.

Um and Jaden Daniels yet is not as good as Matt Ryan.

So I like, I absolutely think there is a disaster scenario this season where they're looking at like two and nine going into, you know, November and December is like, whoa, this guy wasn't my first choice.

We might have messed up here.

Let's rectify that.

Um And I also think, you know, these guys who are getting into the ownership game on the NFL level like David Tepper, the Walton family, they have so much money that it's not really a big deal for them to take the hit and fire someone a little bit early and kind of keep it pushing into something that I want.

So I, I think this is like, I'm, I'm with you.

I think this is a very tenuous, volatile situation and I hate it because I think DQ is a good guy, but it's easy to see where this goes south pretty quickly.

Completely agree.

I'm not saying it's gonna happen.

I'm just saying it's likelier than other scenarios.

I don't think it's gonna happen in Tennessee.

Like there, I just, if answering the question, Dan Quinn is the mo most likely candidate.