Could Dak Prescott end up with the Giants in 2025?

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott could be headed for a parting of ways.

Despite a firm public commitment to Prescott, the Cowboys have failed to extend his current contract and appear poised to let things play out. If they do, the 30-year-old could become an unrestricted free agent next March.

In that scenario, ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes several quarterback-needy teams could pounce and snipe Prescott from the Cowboys.

Assuming they don’t select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft, Schefter suggests the New York Giants could be one of those teams.

“Dak, to me, is a really good quarterback,” Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show last week. “So, if and when he becomes a free agent next year, Dallas may want him back but… there might be a quarterback-needy team — Giants, Commanders — who knows.

“We can go through the list right now. There will be no shortage of suitors for Dak Prescott as a true unrestricted free agent on the open market.”

If the Giants fail to draft a quarterback this year, which seems unlikely, they will be right back in the market for one 11 months from now. They’ll have an out in Daniel Jones’ contract and an opportunity to start fresh.

Could they then look to pair a successful veteran (see: Prescott) with a rookie quarterback? Perhaps. And now Schefter is pondering that very scenario out loud.

