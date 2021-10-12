Could Craig Carton have been Head Coach of the Jets? | Carton & Roberts

Reuters

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 (Variety.com) - "No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million at the domestic box office, a result that fell somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Add in the tens of millions it cost to delay "No Time to Die," which was supposed to premiere in April of 2020 before the pandemic altered those plans, and box office experts estimate that "No Time to Die" would need to make at least $800 million at the global box office to make money exclusively in its theatrical window. For Bond, the franchise has numerous marketing partners and ancillary tie-ins, with Rolex, Aston Martin and more, that could help cushion potential losses.