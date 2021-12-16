Could Cowboys OC Kellen Moore be top candidate for Jaguars head coach opening?

The Urban Meyer era is over in Jacksonville, and at least one Cowboys insider is already linking offensive coordinator Kellen Moore- at least in theory- to the job opening.

The just-reported kicking and belittling of former placekicker Josh Lambo by Meyer back in the preseason appeared to be the final straw for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who fired Meyer just 13 games into his NFL tenure. It had been a disastrous fit, to put it mildly, for the successful college coach, who won three national championships at two schools but went just 2-11 in Jacksonville.

As Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweeted soon after the news of Meyer’s walking papers broke, the change at the top in Jacksonville could represent an opportunity for Moore, who figures to be a hot head coach candidate as the annual carousel cranks up once again.

Jaguars emerge as a prototypical fit for Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. Talented, young quarterback whom to develop. Patient owner. Place where an even, easy-going temperament would be embraced. Jacksonville can request permission for virtual interview as early as Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. CT. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) December 16, 2021

Moore has been at the heart of Dak Prescott’s emergence as not only the leader of the club, but his development into one of the top quarterbacks in the league. The Jaguars job would give him a similar project with rookie passer Trevor Lawrence and the chance to reshape a roster that currently ranks near the bottom in several key categories.

The 33-year-old coordinator is considered an up-and-coming offensive mastermind. His playcalling prowess and close relationship with Prescott convinced Mike McCarthy to keep him in place- and give up his own playcalling duties- when he took over as Cowboys head coach in early 2020. Moore interviewed with the Philadelphia Eagles for their head coaching job- as well as the top spot at Boise State, his college alma mater- prior to the 2021 season, but he chose to stay in Dallas.

The Cowboys offense started the season as one of the units to watch around the league, surging to a 6-1 start in September and October. The past two months have seen a serious dip in production, though Cowboys players and staffers alike have expressed confidence in Moore’s methods and optimism that he’ll turn things around in time for a postseason run.

What happens after that run, however, just potentially got more interesting.

This is not the first time that late-season whispers of a possible move to north Florida have swirled around a popular Dallas coach. Jimmy Johnson was famously linked to a job as the expansion Jaguars’ first head coach back in December 1993, as his defending Super Bowl champion Cowboys prepared to play the Giants for the NFC East crown. Those persistent and public rumors helped stir up the bad blood that had been brewing between Johnson and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones; Johnson and the team parted ways three months later, after a second straight Super Bowl win (though Johnson was not hired by Jacksonville).

The Jaguars could request a virtual interview with Moore as early as Dec. 28, following the Cowboys’ Week 16 home game versus Washington.

Expect Moore and every member of the Cowboys front office, coaching staff, and offense to be asked about the Jacksonville job opening a few million times between now and then.

