Could Corey Walker be next big name in WMU football?

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A new season approaching brings out new stars for Western Michigan football.

With starters leaving college for either the NFL or graduation, there are new roles for players to accept. Defensive end Corey Walker is one of the guys ready to be the Broncos’ next star.

“People are talking about him a year from now the same way they were talking about Marshawn (Kneeland),” defensive coordinator Scott Power said.

Walker played in all 12 games for Western Michigan in 2023. He racked up 31 tackles, with a season-high five against Central Michigan.

The defense also has a new leader, with Power replacing Lou Esposito, who is now the defensive line coach for the University of Michigan.

“Scheme-wise, it’s not too different, in my opinion,” Walker said. “…I feel like, coming in as a new coach, he’s had to show us a lot of new things, as far as scheme-wise, but he preaches a lot of the same things for us: details, our attitude and attacking every day.”

The Broncos host their annual Spring Showcase on Saturday, capping Lance Taylor’s second spring as head coach.

“I learned so many things last year,” Taylor said. “I was proud of the foundation we laid. I think we raised the standard and expectations, but you really see this spring and as we head into year two is players and coaches understand what the standard and expectation is. I look at this as our first full off-season together.”

With 12 practices and a scrimmage complete, the offense, defense and special teams are all working hard and looking good, Taylor said.

“The thing we’ve talked about is really the effort and execution portion of it, really owning the details of our craft,” he said. “And I’ve challenged our coaching staff with helping our players … keep our scheme simple so that we can play fast and free.”

The spring showcase is free to attend and begins at 2 p.m. at Waldo Stadium. It will be preceded by a tailgate at noon.

