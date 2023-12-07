'You Could Have Been Cooked Up, Buddy': Lucky Python Escapes the Grill

A carpet python who had snuggled into the barbecue of a Queensland home made a lucky escape recently, with the owner spotting it inside before turning the gas on.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, who was called to rescue the reptile, shared video of the moment he opened the “barbie” and uncovered the unexpected visitor.

“You could have been cooked up, buddy,” McKenzie can be heard saying.

He said it was likely the snake entered the barbecue after smelling food scraps, and encouraged home owners to always check their grills before turning them on, “just in case there is something hiding in there,” he said. Credit: Stuart McKenzie / Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 via Storyful