Could the Commanders play in Germany in 2023?

The NFL named the five teams who will “host” international games in 2023 on Thursday. Here is a list of the following teams:

New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs

Tennessee Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Bills, Jaguars and Titans will each play a game in London, while the Chiefs and Patriots will play in Germany. The NFL will announce the host city at a later date. The league has previously said Munich and Frankfurt would host games in the coming years.

Noticeably absent are the Washington Commanders. However, that doesn’t mean Washington will not head across the pond in 2023. The Bills and Patriots are on Washington’s 2023 schedule; however, the Commanders will host the Bills. That leaves the chance of a meeting with the Patriots in Germany.

The last time Washington played an international game was in 2016 against the Cincinnati Bengals in London, which ended in a 27-27 tie.

Mapping out the NFL’s 2023 International Games: pic.twitter.com/TXjBfZeJsg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire