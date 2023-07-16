Could Commanders owner Snyder, have one final trick up his sleeve?

One NFL insider is not yet ready to say Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder won’t make one final attempt to mess up everything.

Though Daniel Snyder had his office at the Ashburn facility cleaned out prior to the 2022 season finale home game against Dallas, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is still not putting it past Snyder to attempt something.

“Daniel Snyder is leaving; he wants to leave it all behind him,” said Florio Thursday. He doesn’t want to be responsible for any liabilities that may arise in the future.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is one item Florio believes could cause problems in this sale to the Josh Harris group this upcoming Friday.

“I overlooked a very important issue of how the NFL and Daniel Snyder will handle the potential for liability arising from the actions of one or the other. Snyder presumably wants indemnification for anything that could stick to him in this Gruden email case. The league may want indemnification for Dan Snyder for anything that could stick to them, caused by him.”

Florio feels “it is possible that both sides have civil liability to Jon Gruden by the time this is all said and done.”

Gruden may have some leverage in trying to get more of a financial settlement from the NFL. Thus, could this hold up the sale being approved this coming Friday?

Advertisement

Who leaked the Jon Gruden emails? Snyder testified under oath that he did not leak the emails. Bruce Allen testified under oath the NFL told him they did not leak the emails but that the leak came from the team.

How much money will be enough for Gruden to settle? Will the settlement be with the NFL or Snyder?

Florio doesn’t see Snyder wanting to move on so easily. “If he wants to be a jerk, yeah, he can hold their feet to the fire. ‘I want this, I want that. Hey, you want to get rid of me; you give me those things. Otherwise, I’m not going.’ Wouldn’t that be something?”

Meanwhile, Commanders fans, media following the team, franchise employees and the team itself want this to simply be concluded and for Snyder to determine he will quietly ride off into the sunset.

Having made a huge profit, after all.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire